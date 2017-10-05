Golf
Santa Barbara Golfers Clinch Second in Channel League
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 5, 2017 | 9:15 p.m.
Melia Haller led four Santa Barbara High golfers in the 40s, and the Dons defeated Buena, 237-255, at Olivas Park to clinch second place in the Channel League on Thursday.
Haller shot a 44, Maddie Malmsten carded a 46 and Cali Lingle and Lizzie Goss each shot 47.
Addie Anderson of Buena was the match medalist with a 38.
The Dons (7-2) play San Marcos on Tuesday at La Cumbre Country Club.
SBHS scores
Melia Haller 44
Maddie Malmsten 46
Cali Lingle 47
Lizzie Goss 47
Ila Delmarsh 53
Allie Womack 53
Buena scores
Addie Anderson 38 (medalist)
Serena Zuniga 52
Alli Harwood 52
Mia Jimenez 55
Meleia Vallier 56
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.