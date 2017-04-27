Santa Barbara Golfers Earn Share of Channel League Title

Preston Gomersall and Isaac Stone each shot 1-under par 70 to share medalist honors and lead the Santa Barbara High boys golf team to a 376-511 win over Ventura in the Channel League finale on Thursday at La Cumbre Country Club.
With the victory, the Dons finish with a 7-1 league record (11-2 overall) and a share of the league championship with San Marcos.
Ryan Mikles fired a 74 and Preston Foy shot a 77 for Santa Barbara.
Next up for the Dons is the 36-hole league individual tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Soule Park.
SBHS
Preston Gomersall - 70
Isaac Stone - 70
Ryan Mikles - 74
Preston Foy - 77
Eli Sada - 85
Ventura
Suraj Ranchod - 86
Daniel Johnson - 97
Logan VanAntwerp - 105
Anthony Peasencia - 107
Daniel Dyke - 116
