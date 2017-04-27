Santa Barbara Golfers Earn Share of Channel League Title

Golf

Preston Gomersall and Isaac Stone each shot 1-under par 70 to share medalist honors and lead the Santa Barbara High boys golf team to a 376-511 win over Ventura in the Channel League finale on Thursday at La Cumbre Country Club.

With the victory, the Dons finish with a 7-1 league record (11-2 overall) and a share of the league championship with San Marcos.

Ryan Mikles fired a 74 and Preston Foy shot a 77 for Santa Barbara.

Next up for the Dons is the 36-hole league individual tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Soule Park.

SBHS

Preston Gomersall - 70

Isaac Stone - 70

Ryan Mikles - 74

Preston Foy - 77

Eli Sada - 85

Ventura

Suraj Ranchod - 86

Daniel Johnson - 97

Logan VanAntwerp - 105

Anthony Peasencia - 107

Daniel Dyke - 116



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.