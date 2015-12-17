Santa Barbara County Government Offices, Schools Planning Holiday Closures

Advice

Government offices and schools throughout Santa Barbara County will have closures over the next two weeks for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

County offices will have limited staffing and most departments will have closures between Dec. 28 and Jan. 1, though there will be staff available for public safety, public health and mental health services.

Learn more about the partial and full county office holiday closures here.

The city of Santa Barbara will close its administrative offices from Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, through Jan. 1.

Emergency services, including police, fire and harbor patrol, will be fully staffed during that time, according to the city.

Water, sewer and trash bills will still be processed during the closure and payments can be mailed in, left in the night drop box or paid online as usual. Billing office staff can be reached from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the closure at 805.564.5342 or 805.564.5345.

Some offices and services will stay open including libraries, public parking lots, police and fire stations, the golf course and other recreation facilities, and the marina, harbor and waterfront offices.

Other city government offices are also planning holiday closures, including: ​Goleta city offices will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 1; ​Carpinteria’s City Hall will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 and again for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1; Santa Maria city offices will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1; and ​Lompoc’s city offices will be closed for Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

County public schools have two or three weeks off, depending on the district, in late December and early January for the holidays as well.

A list of winter break schedules for local districts includes:

Ballard Elementary School: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Blochman Union School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

Buellton Union School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Carpinteria Unified School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 8

Cold Spring School: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

College School District: Dec. 18 through Jan. 1.

Cuyama Joint Unified School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

Goleta Union School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Guadalupe Union School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

Hope Elementary School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Lompoc Unified School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

Los Olivos School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Montecito Union School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Orcutt Union School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

Santa Barbara Unified School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1 for traditional schools, Dec. 14 to Jan. 1 for year-round schools.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

Santa Maria-Bonita School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 15.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Solvang School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Vista de Las Cruces School: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

