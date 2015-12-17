Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:15 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara County Government Offices, Schools Planning Holiday Closures

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 17, 2015 | 4:17 p.m.

Government offices and schools throughout Santa Barbara County will have closures over the next two weeks for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

County offices will have limited staffing and most departments will have closures between Dec. 28 and Jan. 1, though there will be staff available for public safety, public health and mental health services.

Learn more about the partial and full county office holiday closures here.

The city of Santa Barbara will close its administrative offices from Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, through Jan. 1.

Emergency services, including police, fire and harbor patrol, will be fully staffed during that time, according to the city.

Water, sewer and trash bills will still be processed during the closure and payments can be mailed in, left in the night drop box or paid online as usual. Billing office staff can be reached from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the closure at 805.564.5342 or 805.564.5345.

Some offices and services will stay open including libraries, public parking lots, police and fire stations, the golf course and other recreation facilities, and the marina, harbor and waterfront offices.

Other city government offices are also planning holiday closures, including: ​Goleta city offices will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 1; ​Carpinteria’s City Hall will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 and again for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1; Santa Maria city offices will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1; and ​Lompoc’s city offices will be closed for Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

County public schools have two or three weeks off, depending on the district, in late December and early January for the holidays as well.

A list of winter break schedules for local districts includes: 

Ballard Elementary School: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Blochman Union School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

Buellton Union School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Carpinteria Unified School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 8

Cold Spring School: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

College School District: Dec. 18 through Jan. 1.

Cuyama Joint Unified School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

Goleta Union School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. 

Guadalupe Union School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

Hope Elementary School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. 

Lompoc Unified School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

Los Olivos School District: Dec. 21 through  Jan. 1.

Montecito Union School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Orcutt Union School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

Santa Barbara Unified School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1 for traditional schools, Dec. 14 to Jan. 1 for year-round schools. 

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

Santa Maria-Bonita School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 15.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Solvang School District: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Vista de Las Cruces School: Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 