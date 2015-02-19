Santa Barbara Graduates Its First Volunteer Cadre for Emergency Operations Center

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department’s Office of Emergency Services is proud to announce the graduation of its first 10 Emergency Operations Center affiliated volunteers.

This is the first time in the history of OES that affiliated volunteers will be utilized in the EOC during major incidents to augment EOC staffing of city employees.

The graduation ceremony will take place at Station 1, 121 W. Carrillo St., from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 25.

The main purpose of the EOC is to support the field crews during any type of large event, while continuing to keep the city infrastructure intact. The city’s EOC is staffed by many city employees, but city staff can become overwhelmed during large, sustained events. The EOC volunteers will assist EOC staff by answering phones, assisting with documentation, and any other non-policy positions within the EOC.

The EOC volunteers went through six months of training to understand the organizational structure of the EOC, chain of command, forms, equipment, etc. The volunteers are graduates of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and have been a part of the Advance CERT training given by the County and hosted by the City of Santa Barbara. This is the first type of structured program within the County of Santa Barbara where affiliated volunteers are being used to enhance the structure of an EOC during an emergency.

— Yolanda McGlinchey is the emergency services manager for the City of Santa Barbara.