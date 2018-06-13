Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:01 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against Gang Suspects

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 6, 2014 | 3:36 p.m.

Santa Barbara County's Grand Jury announced this week that they've returned a host of criminal indictments against people suspected of multiple crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder, for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

The jury returned indictments on Monday against Benjamin Ybarra Jr. and Edgar Cordova for conspiracy to commit murder related to ongoing criminal street gang activity on Aug. 14, 2013. 

The jury also returned indictments against Ybarra, Cordova, Jesse Martin Enriquez, Ulisses Ramon Guzman, Arturo Renteria Jr., Ruben Jose Regalado, and an unidentified person for whom the court issued an arrest warrant, alleging five counts of extortion and a conspiracy to commit extortion.

There is an outstanding warrant for the seventh indicted defendant. 

Cordova and Regalado were also indicted for conspiracy to sell or transport methamphetamine, and all seven defendants are alleged to have committed the crimes for the benefit of, in association with or at the direction of, a criminal street gang.

All seven defendants were arraigned on Wednesday in Santa Maria Superior Court.

Cordova was the most recent arrest, and he was taken into custody in October at a San Diego border crossing, according to Santa Barbara Police Department Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Harwood said Cordova along with Ybarra, Enriquez and Regalado are all suspected of extorting money on behalf of the Mexican Mafia prison gang.

Noozhawk reported earlier that the arrests were the culmination of a 16-month investigation that began with the June 6, 2013, arrest of Raymond Macias for kidnapping, torture and solicitation of torture.

Macias, a member of the Santa Barbara-based Eastside Krazies, which authorities have said is linked to the Mexican Mafia, faces a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole after being convicted of numerous charges.

Ybarra, Cordova, Enriquez, Regalado, and Franco Aguiniga had previously been charged in a criminal case, but the indictment will take the place of the previously filed case, according to a statement from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

On Oct. 21, Aguiniga pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit extortion and admitted the gang allegation and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 5 to seven years, eight months in state prison. 

The suspects are from different cities — Renteria and Guzman are from Santa Maria, the outstanding suspect and Aguiniga are from Lompoc, and Ybarra, Cordova, Enriquez and Regalado are from Santa Barbara. 

Ybarra, Cordova, Enriquez, Guzman and Regalado are all in County Jail, and Renteria is currently serving a sentence in state prison.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 