42nd Annual Santa Barbara Greek Festival Delivers Music, Fun, Baklava and Gyros
Locals can sample a taste of Greece — along with singing and dancing — through Sunday evening at Oak Park
Greek food vendors serve hungry people during the 42nd Annual Santa Barbara Greek Festival at Oak Park. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli
| August 1, 2015 | 2:41 p.m.
People dug into gyros, chicken barbecued over a huge outdoor pit, baklava and more at the Santa Barbara Greek Festival held at Oak Park this weekend.
The festivities started Saturday morning and continue through Sunday night with live music, Greek dancing and, of course, Greek food vendors.
For the 42nd annual event, there is entertainment scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the festival is open until 7 p.m. Click here for a full schedule of events.
Oak Park, located at West Junipero Street and West Alamar Avenue, also has a wading pool and there are inflatable slides, bounce houses and obstacle courses for children as part of the festival.
There was no shortage of spectators willing to step up to try Greek dancing. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
