Local News

Santa Barbara Gets a Taste of Greece at Spirited Annual Greek Festival

Oak Park celebration delivers family fun, music, dancing and, of course, plenty of food — and continues Sunday

Greek Festival

Traditional Greek dancing during Santa Barbara’s annual Greek Festival at Oak Park on Saturday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Greek Festival

What’s a Greek Festival without traditional music? (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Greek Festival

Grilling up lunch. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Greek Festival

Homemade Greek pastries at Santa Barbara’s annual Greek Festival. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 28, 2018 | 3:45 p.m.

People experienced the sights, sounds and tastes of the Mediterranean on Saturday as Santa Barbara’s annual Greek Festival returned to Oak Park.

The park near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital transformed into a tour of Greek culture during the free gathering, which continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Vendors sold jewelry, art, clothing and of course, Greek food, coffee, wine and dessert.

Foodie favorites offered at the event included gyros and moussaka, the rich casserole traditionally made from eggplant with beef and thickly layered with béchamel.

Some other food items available included dolmas, marinated grape leaves stuffed with savory herbed rice and served with a lemon wedge, as well as loukaniko, savory pork sausage combined with aromatic Greek spices, orange zest, garlic and served with a slice of pita bread.

Homemade pastries like bite-sized fluffy sweet honey puffs, baklava, walnut cake, melomakarona and kataifi, the traditional pastry made of shredded phyllo dough, are just a few of the sweet treats available for purchase.

Families and onlookers absorbed the Greek culture as they listened to the bouzouki and other exotic instruments and danced to live traditional Greek music on the main stage. The festival also offers free Greek dance lessons throughout the day.

Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church sponsors the two-day gathering.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

