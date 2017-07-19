Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:42 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Mesa Groups Get OK to Create Blufftop Overlook on Shoreline Drive

City Council approves plan to develop Kallman Family Overlook on land owned by the U.S. Coast Guard

The city of Santa Barbara, working with Mesa Architects, plans to create the Kallman Family Overlook on U.S. Coast Guard property near La Mesa Park, overlooking the ocean. Click to view larger
The city of Santa Barbara, working with Mesa Architects, plans to create the Kallman Family Overlook on U.S. Coast Guard property near La Mesa Park, overlooking the ocean. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 19, 2017 | 10:49 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to create an ocean-view overlook on Shoreline Drive east of La Mesa Park.

Mesa Architects has worked with the community to develop the overlook on undeveloped blufftop land owned by the U.S. Coast Guard.

“This is going to be a great amenity for that corner,” Councilman Jason Dominguez said. “I am really psyched.”

The site would be called the Kallman Family Overlook and include native plants and educational components about bluff ecology, a history of the Mesa lighthouse and Coast Guard station.

Carol Kallman would lead fundraising efforts for the overlook design, permitting, installation and maintenance. Supporters of the project said they have a $250,000 fundraising goal.

The Elings Park Foundation would serve as the nonprofit entity to provide liability coverage, fiscal oversight and administrative responsibility.

The city plans to work with the Coast Guard on a licensing agreement for the site.

Other potential collaborators include the Santa Barbara City College Horticultural Program, the Santa Barbara Men’s Garden Club, Santa Barbara Beautiful and the Mesa Association.

Councilman Harwood “Bendy” White said he was impressed with the Mesa Architects volunteer group’s efforts all over the Mesa.

“With no money and no plan, the Mesa Architects are managing to get re-striping, roundabouts and now we get overlooks happening on the Mesa,” White said.

“It’s just another example of smart, focused community participation. I am really excited we could bring this forward.”

Dennis Thompson of Mesa Architects said the Coast Guard regards the 150-foot-long blufftop property as surplus property.

It could take six months to get a coastal development permit and the overlook could be installed within a year. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 