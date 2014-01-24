Santa Barbara Guitar Bar Hosting Exclusive Teye Guitar Clinic and Demo

This month, Teye Guitars is making a stop on the Central Coast for a special event at the Santa Barbara Guitar Bar.

At 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Guitar Bar is excited to host an exclusive Teye Guitars clinic and demo, where guitar enthusiasts and guests will learn how each Teye guitar is deliberately handcrafted, and have the chance to meet and chat with Teye’s founders.

Teye instruments are designed from scratch in Austin, Texas, and the Guitar Bar is the only retail store that sells them in the state of California.

Teye, the designer and owner, will be there alongside co-owner Evert Wilbrink and Craig Jacoway for a live tonality demonstration that will show each guitar’s exceptional sound. There will also be a question-and-answer session, and guests can jam on the instruments with Teye experts.

Santa Barbara Guitar Bar is proud to cultivate a sense of community within the music scene in Santa Barbara, and bring rare and unique guitar brands to town. Don’t miss this chance to learn more about Teye’s intricately designed instruments.

Santa Barbara Guitar Bar is located in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone neighborhood at 137 Anacapa St., Suite A. Click here or call 805.770.7242.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Guitar Bar.