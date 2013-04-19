Gunshot Suicide Reported in Car on Mesa in Santa Barbara

Emergency personnel responded Friday afternoon to a report of a gunshot victim — a likely suicide — in a vehicle parked on the Mesa, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The call came in at about 12:15 p.m., reporting that the victim was in a gray Lexus on the 300 block of Mohawk Road.

When police and firefighters arrived on scene, they found the male victim deceased, said Sgt. Tom Rauch.

It appeared the victim’s body had been in the vehicle for several hours, perhaps overnight, Rauch said, adding that the man apparently had been suffering from depression.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates to this story.

» Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

