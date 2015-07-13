Santa Barbara Hackerspace Throwing Reopening Party at New Location

Advice

The Santa Barbara Hackerspace is a nonprofit organization devoted to bringing the tools, space and equipment necessary for just about any project to the community. Founded in 2010, we have built an incredible membership and facility.

Santa Barbara Hackerspace is throwing its first-ever second opening party! We will be showing off our brand-new location, at 5782 Thornwood Drive in Goleta, and tools, as well as doing live demos, hosting lightning talks by our members and unveiling a super secret new project.

The open house will begin at 6 p.m. this Friday, July 17. It is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend.

There will be free barbecue as well as snacks and drinks.

All attendees must pre-register by clicking here.

For more information about who we are and what we do, click here or follow us on Twitter @sbhackerspace.

— Michael Bales represents Santa Barbara Hackerspace.