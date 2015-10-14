Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:58 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Santa Barbara County Haggen Employees Hope to Retain Vacation Pay After Layoffs

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 14, 2015 | 4:20 p.m.

Local Haggen grocery store employees who are set to be out of a job on or by Nov. 24 — two days before Thanksgiving — were told in store closure and layoff notices they won’t receive separation packages and might not be paid for unused vacation time.

Because the Bellingham, Wash.-based grocery chain is going through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy court process, Haggen didn’t guarantee employees at the more than 100 soon-to-close stores would see those benefits.

Haggen has asked the Delaware court to allow the company to pay its employees time earned for sick days and accrued vacation, Haggen spokeswoman Deborah Pleva said.

She said all employees at closing stores — including the six in Santa Barbara County — received notice they will be paid through Nov. 24 (as long as they haven’t resigned or been terminated for cause) regardless of when their store closes.

“The close date for stores varies,” she said of the liquidation process.

Haggen filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors in September to maintain operations and to find buyers for some of the 146 stores it picked up across five states from AB Acquisition LLC and Safeway Inc., the entity created when Safeway (owner of Vons) merged with Albertsons.

After growing from 18 to 164 stores and struggling to find footing, the chain announced plans to focus around just 37 stores in Washington and Oregon.

Bankruptcy court specifics won’t be determined for at least another month, and Pleva couldn’t say when employees would find out about payouts.

She wasn’t sure if that would come before closing stores go up for auction.

Los Angeles-based Smart & Final has shown interest in 28 stores in California and Nevada, including the former Vons at 850 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria and the former Albertsons at 3943 State St. in Santa Barbara.

No word from representatives on whether Smart & Final would hire some former Haggen employees, but Gelson’s Markets has shown that interest for eight stores it’s eyeing in California, the closest of which is in Thousand Oaks.

Like Albertsons and Vons, Gelson’s employees are part of a union, but employees at Smart & Final’s 250 grocery and foodservice stores are not.

UFCW LOCAL 770, which represents 29,000 Los Angeles area workers in the retail food, meat, drug store and food processing industries, put Smart & Final on its “do not patronize” list for that reason.

That union, which has a Santa Barbara office, is encouraging Haggen employees to apply for open positions at Vons and Albertsons, where each store will hire based on seniority and performance. 

Once hired, all seniority and benefits will be restored, the union said in an announcement to affected workers.

The Albertsons on Calle Real in Goleta has already re-hired some laid-off Haggen employees, and both Vons and Albertsons plan to hire more in coming weeks, said company spokesman Carlos Illingworth.

“We have been and continue to be actively engaged in the rehiring of former Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions employees that have expressed interest in returning to our company,” he said in a statement.

“We are currently hiring former employees and expect to welcome back many more in the weeks and months ahead, as we fill open positions to meet the needs of our business. We are giving our former employees every consideration possible as we work through the process and have agreed with the union that all returning employees will retain their seniority.”

Haggen is requesting a court hearing next week to determine global store bid procedures, which could include interested parties notifying the court no later than Oct. 26 and submitting bids in time for an auction Nov. 9.

All dates and times were up in the air as Haggen works with the court and Sagent Advisors, which is coordinating its sale process.

Haggen has blamed its failure on Albertsons in a $1 billion lawsuit, which alleges the fellow grocer sabotaged its entrance into new markets by providing false retail data for pricing, taking store inventory and more.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 