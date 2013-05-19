Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:24 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Boat Ramp Repairs to Launch New Era of Access at Santa Barbara Harbor

$350,000 project will bring three-section ramp back into smooth operation for thousands of boaters

By Gabriella Slabiak, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | May 19, 2013 | 2:30 a.m.

The heavily used public boat ramp at the Santa Barbara Harbor is undergoing long-overdue repairs that will significantly expand access for the thousands of vessels that use the launch each year.

Use of the ramp, located on the east end of the harbor adjacent to Santa Barbara Sea Landing, has been severely restricted as a result of the worn out and unusable condition of its western-most section.

“You could no longer launch boats,” waterfront facilities manager Karl Treiberg told Noozhawk.

He estimated that 13,000 boats go in or out of the water at the ramp annually. Only the center section has been usable for the last few years, although the eastern section was repaired last year.

The ramps were built in 1960 and the repairs are “long overdue,” Treiberg said.

The $350,000 project is funded by the state Department of Boating and Waterways. Last year, the department gave the City of Santa Barbara a grant of $450,000 to repair the eastern third of the ramp.

“It was in pretty bad shape,” said Roger Rodefeld, project engineer at the Public Works Department. “The existing ramp is pretty busted up and in need of repair.”

Although there have been no unfortunate incidents reported, Rodefeld said repairing the ramp will make boat launching more convenient and safer for the public.

Paso Robles-based Whitaker Construction Group Inc. won the contract with a bid of nearly $320,800 in construction costs.

The project got under way April 25 and is expected to be finished no later than July 4.

“It’s going on schedule and is going all well,” Treiberg said.

Noozhawk intern Gabriella Slabiak can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 