Boat Ramp Repairs to Launch New Era of Access at Santa Barbara Harbor

$350,000 project will bring three-section ramp back into smooth operation for thousands of boaters

The heavily used public boat ramp at the Santa Barbara Harbor is undergoing long-overdue repairs that will significantly expand access for the thousands of vessels that use the launch each year.

Use of the ramp, located on the east end of the harbor adjacent to Santa Barbara Sea Landing, has been severely restricted as a result of the worn out and unusable condition of its western-most section.

“You could no longer launch boats,” waterfront facilities manager Karl Treiberg told Noozhawk.

He estimated that 13,000 boats go in or out of the water at the ramp annually. Only the center section has been usable for the last few years, although the eastern section was repaired last year.

The ramps were built in 1960 and the repairs are “long overdue,” Treiberg said.

The $350,000 project is funded by the state Department of Boating and Waterways. Last year, the department gave the City of Santa Barbara a grant of $450,000 to repair the eastern third of the ramp.

“It was in pretty bad shape,” said Roger Rodefeld, project engineer at the Public Works Department. “The existing ramp is pretty busted up and in need of repair.”

Although there have been no unfortunate incidents reported, Rodefeld said repairing the ramp will make boat launching more convenient and safer for the public.

Paso Robles-based Whitaker Construction Group Inc. won the contract with a bid of nearly $320,800 in construction costs.

The project got under way April 25 and is expected to be finished no later than July 4.

“It’s going on schedule and is going all well,” Treiberg said.

