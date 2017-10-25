Santa Barbara Harbor Drowning Victim’s Name Released

Authorities have released the name of an elderly man who was found dead Monday morning in the water at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

The victim was Jose Santos Garcia, 78, of Santa Barbara, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office.

"His death was determined to be an accidental drowning," Hoover told Noozhawk.

The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded at about 7:45 a.m. Monday to West Beach on a report of a possible drowning victim floating in the water, said Sgt. Todd Johnson of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Upon arrival, they located a deceased person in shallow water near the Sea Landing walkway, and pulled the body to shore, Johnson said.

No foul play is suspected, Johnson told Noozhawk.

