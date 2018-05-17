Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 2:06 pm | Mostly Cloudy 72º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Harbor Marina Expected to Get New Gate Key Cards

Decision is driven by concern about the number of keys issued or that have been lost or stolen

hand holding key card for harbor gates Click to view larger
New key cards and fobs would be implemented for gates and restrooms at the Santa Barbara Harbor under a plan approved Thursday by the city’s Harbor Commission. (Contributed photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 17, 2018 | 10:21 p.m.

New key cards to access the Santa Barbara Harbor’s marina gates and restrooms are expected to be issued this summer.

The decision comes after some harbor users and the city's Waterfront Department staff raised concern about the number of keys issued or that have been lost, stolen, and facilitating unauthorized access.

The Santa Barbara Harbor Commission on Thursday afternoon approved reducing the number of key cards allowed for slip permittees and visitors to five at $7 per card key or $12 per fob key.

The Harbor Commission also unanimously agreed to increase the price for key cards and fobs in excess of five to $100. 

Before Thursday’s vote, slip permittees and visitors could obtain nine key cards at $7 or $12 fob, and any slip permittee or visitor could obtain additional key cards for $25 and additional key fobs at $30.

The access control system has been in place for about 15 years, and allows entry to the marinas and restrooms with key cards or fobs swiped against a control panel.

More than 20,000 key cards have been issued to slip permittees, visitors, tenants, and those conducting business in the harbor, said Karl Treiberg, waterfront facilities manager.

“Over the past couple of months, we’ve talked about our key card access control system and a plan to reissue key cards, with the primary objective in reducing the number of key cards in circulation… and hopefully to help reduce the number of unauthorized accesses to the marina facilities,” Treiberg said.

“As we go through this process, we would exchange the cards for free,” Treiberg continued.

No date or month to roll out the new cards was announced Thursday.

“(We would) identify a block of slip holders, give them a week to exchange their cards, and their (old) cards are turned off by the end of the week,” Treiberg said. “We will incrementally work our way through the harbor to minimize inconvenience to staff, as well as slip holders.”

The City Council will approve the change when it adopts a 2018-19 budget in June.

The item was also brought before the council's Finance Committee on Tuesday as part of the general discussion about proposed Waterfront Department fee changes.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

