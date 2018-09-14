Friday, September 14 , 2018, 1:04 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival Looks to Reel in Lobster Lovers

By Dominique Samario for city of Santa Barbara | September 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Fresh Seafood, Live Music, and More at the
17th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival October 13th

Santa Barbara Channel's bounty and the fishermen who harvest it will be celebrated at the 17th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13.

The free event, which lures seafood lovers to Santa Barbara Harbor, is timed to mark the opening of lobster season. It showcases fresh, regional seafood and includes live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children's activities, and vessel tours.

The festival offers an interactive day for visitors and locals, reminding all that Santa Barbara Harbor is a working harbor where more than 100 fishermen land millions of pounds of seafood each year, adding $30 million to the local economy and beyond.

Attendees can enjoy sustainably harvested, high-quality seafood; meet fishermen; and select local fresh-caught lobster, crab and sea urchin, and have them prepared on the spot.

There will be specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbequed albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, and seafood paella.

The Maritime Museum's local wine and seafood pairing will feature Central Coast wines paired with seafood dishes prepared by local chefs, noon-3 p.m.

While Acoustic Blues, Spencer the Gardner, and Fish and the Seaweeds play live on a stage, visitors can peruse festival memorabilia, shop for art, clothing and other gifts, and take free harbor boat rides aboard the Double Dolphin and Azure Seas.

The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is presented by the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, Inc., the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants' Association, and other community partners and volunteers.

Visit www.HarborFestival.org for more.

— Dominique Samario for city of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 