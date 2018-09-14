Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival Looks to Reel in Lobster Lovers

Fresh Seafood, Live Music, and More at the

17th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival October 13th

Santa Barbara Channel's bounty and the fishermen who harvest it will be celebrated at the 17th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13.

The free event, which lures seafood lovers to Santa Barbara Harbor, is timed to mark the opening of lobster season. It showcases fresh, regional seafood and includes live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children's activities, and vessel tours.

The festival offers an interactive day for visitors and locals, reminding all that Santa Barbara Harbor is a working harbor where more than 100 fishermen land millions of pounds of seafood each year, adding $30 million to the local economy and beyond.

Attendees can enjoy sustainably harvested, high-quality seafood; meet fishermen; and select local fresh-caught lobster, crab and sea urchin, and have them prepared on the spot.

There will be specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbequed albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, and seafood paella.

The Maritime Museum's local wine and seafood pairing will feature Central Coast wines paired with seafood dishes prepared by local chefs, noon-3 p.m.

While Acoustic Blues, Spencer the Gardner, and Fish and the Seaweeds play live on a stage, visitors can peruse festival memorabilia, shop for art, clothing and other gifts, and take free harbor boat rides aboard the Double Dolphin and Azure Seas.

The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is presented by the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, Inc., the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants' Association, and other community partners and volunteers.

Visit www.HarborFestival.org for more.

— Dominique Samario for city of Santa Barbara.