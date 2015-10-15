Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival Returns Saturday

Advice

Annual celebration will draw thousands of people to the waterfront for seafood dishes, free boat tours and live music

Seafood lovers can again descend on Harbor Way this Saturday to get their fix at the 14th annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival — timed to coincide with the opening of commercial lobster season.

Local fishermen will be hawking freshly caught (and still alive) lobsters, crabs, prawns, sea urchin, oysters and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the free all-day event that draws thousands to Santa Barbara’s waterfront and Navy Pier near Brophy Brothers Restaurant and the marina.

In addition to yummy food, festivalgoers can enjoy live music, boat rides, dock tours and peruse more than 40 vendors with arts and crafts products.

The event sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants also boasts information booths with marine-focused organizations.

Harbor Operations Manager Mick Kronman said the successful event will be about the same as always, bringing attention to the fact more than 100 fishermen reel in about 10 million pounds of seafood each year — injecting nearly $40 million into the economy.

Fifteen pots of boiling water and volunteers will be on the ready to cook the seafood of your choosing, although Kronman realizes some might be more interested in the free boat rides offered by Double Dolphin.

Attendees can tour the Tall Ship Spirit of Dana Point, come aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin, or enjoy Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol fire boat demonstrations.

The Harbor Festival also offers kid-friendly activities such as the Chuck Waterfront Grill “Green Egg” BBQ demonstrations and a sing-along.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .