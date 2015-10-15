Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:25 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival Returns Saturday

Annual celebration will draw thousands of people to the waterfront for seafood dishes, free boat tours and live music

Fresh uni sold quickly last year during the annual Seafood and Harbor Festival.
Fresh uni sold quickly last year during the annual Seafood and Harbor Festival.    (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk file photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 15, 2015 | 7:02 p.m.

Seafood lovers can again descend on Harbor Way this Saturday to get their fix at the 14th annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival — timed to coincide with the opening of commercial lobster season.

Local fishermen will be hawking freshly caught (and still alive) lobsters, crabs, prawns, sea urchin, oysters and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the free all-day event that draws thousands to Santa Barbara’s waterfront and Navy Pier near Brophy Brothers Restaurant and the marina.

In addition to yummy food, festivalgoers can enjoy live music, boat rides, dock tours and peruse more than 40 vendors with arts and crafts products.

The event sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants also boasts information booths with marine-focused organizations.

Harbor Operations Manager Mick Kronman said the successful event will be about the same as always, bringing attention to the fact more than 100 fishermen reel in about 10 million pounds of seafood each year — injecting nearly $40 million into the economy.

Fifteen pots of boiling water and volunteers will be on the ready to cook the seafood of your choosing, although Kronman realizes some might be more interested in the free boat rides offered by Double Dolphin.

Attendees can tour the Tall Ship Spirit of Dana Point, come aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin, or enjoy Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol fire boat demonstrations.

The Harbor Festival also offers kid-friendly activities such as the Chuck Waterfront Grill “Green Egg” BBQ demonstrations and a sing-along.

For a complete list of activities, click here.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 