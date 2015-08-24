Santa Barbara Harbor To Add 38 Names To Slip Lottery Wait List

Advice

Boat slips are among the city's most sought-after pieces of real estate

Strong demand is expected when the city of Santa Barbara adds 32 names to its exclusive harbor boat slip wait list in a drawing scheduled for November.

The period to submit an application begins Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. and runs through Oct. 30.

Harbor slips are among the most sought-after pieces of real estate on the South Coast. The Waterfront Department, on average, assigns about two to three slip permits per year.

“We have had a lot of early inquiries, so I expect plenty of applications,” said Mick Kronman, harbor operations manager. “With demand for slips in Santa Barbara Harbor outstripping supply, it’s important to maintain this lottery list, to provide opportunity for future slip permitees.”

The draft lottery will be for people on a wait list – people who get second dibs, so to speak, on slips that become available if no one on the master wait list wants them. The slip might be the wrong size for the boat of the person awaiting a slip.

The draft lottery list was created in 2005 and consists of 50 names. When the list drops below 20, the city, according to its municipal code, must add more people to the list.

The master wait list has 27 people on it. The list has been closed to new applicants since 2000.

Spots open on either list in a variety of ways.

Kronman said the Waterfront department sometimes terminates a lease for non-payment, a slip holder dies and has no one to pass the slip onto, or someone moves their boat out of the harbor and returns it to city control.

If selected, boat owners must pay a $50 lottery placement fee. After that, people pay $40 annually to stay on the wait list.

Slips may also be transferred if the owner of a boat with a slip in the harbor sells the boat, at a cost of $200 – $375 per ft.

The Harbor Commission chairman will pull the names at a drawing, during a Harbor Commission meeting, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Santa Barbara City Hall.

