Monday, April 30 , 2018, 10:55 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Harbor’s Operation Clean Sweep Celebrates 9 Years

By Mick Kronman for the City of Santa Barbara | April 22, 2015 | 12:32 p.m.

The seafloor in any busy harbor can grow littered with lost or discarded junk, impacting boating safety and the environment. You may ask yourself, “What’s really down there, and how does it ever get cleaned up?”

Enter Santa Barbara Harbor’s Operation Clean Sweep, with its ninth annual event taking place Saturday, May 2.

A team of volunteer divers will plunge into harbor waters off Marina 1 fingers “Q,” “R” and “S” from 9 to 11 a.m., supported by 25 dock workers who will help cart off what the divers retrieve.

During the past eight Clean-Sweep events, 15.7 tons of debris have been removed from Santa Barbara Harbor! This year’s event reflects a special achievement — all marina fingers will have been "swept" one time, finishing the first-ever circumnavigation of Santa Barbara Harbor. Items retrieved during past years range from bicycles, barbecues, satellite dishes, plastic barrels and boat propellers, to outboard engines, fishing poles, dock carts, buckets, beer bottles and the occasional marine battery.

The Santa Barbara Waterfront Department joins Santa Barbara Channel Keeper, Surfrider Foundation, Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, harbor dive businesses and local fishermen in this effort. The public is welcomed to watch or participate in the dockside activities. You may be surprised to see just what turns up!

— Mick Kronman is the harbor operations manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 