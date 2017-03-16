Santa Barbara Has Its Way in Sweep Over Buena

Boys Volleyball

Santa Barbara High swept Buena, 25-21, 25-14, 25-13, in its Channel League boys volleyball opener on Thursday night.

"Each game the boys continued to improve," said coach Chad Arneson. "Dane Westwick did a great job spreading the ball around and ran a balanced attack."

Aiden Douglas had seven kills and two blocks and Austin Lind added five kills and seven blocks. Makai Harris chipped in four kills and three blocks.

Santa Barbara was scheduled to play in the Dos Pueblos Invitational on Saturday, but Arneson said the team pulled out of the tournament because it is the same day as the memorial service for Connor O'Keefe, a senior student-athlete who died tragically last weekend. The service is at the Marjorie Luke Theater at Santa Barbara Junior High.

"As you may already know, SBHS senior Connor O'Keefe unexpectedly passed away this past weekend and the boys volleyball team would like to attend the funeral service scheduled for this Saturday," Arneson said. "I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we feel that it is a priority to be there to celebrate the life of a young man we all cared for and will miss very much."

