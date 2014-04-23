Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:22 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Heart Beach Ball to Support Initiative Fighting Childhood Obesity

By Belinda Gordillo for the American Heart Association | April 23, 2014 | 9:17 a.m.

The American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association will proudly host the 15th annual Santa Barbara Heart Beach Ball on Saturday, May 3 at the Four Seasons Biltmore Coral Casino.

The event will commence at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception and Adult Science Night followed by a silent auction, dinner and dancing.

The Heart Beach Ball will celebrate the American Heart Association’s mission, philanthropists and lives impacted by cardiovascular disease. Proceeds from the event will benefit the AHA’s Healthy Futures Program.

For the second consecutive year, the Heart Ball will highlight the accomplishments of the Healthy Futures Program, aimed to empower and inspire students and their families to lead healthy lives through proper nutrition. Hundreds of  students in Santa Barbara County have already been impacted through the efforts of this program.

As child obesity has tripled in children ages 6 to 17, it is more crucial than ever to raise awareness and bring back the health of America’s children. Currently in Santa Barbara County, only 51.5 percent of children ages 2 to 11 and 16.9 percent of teens ages 12 to 17 ate the recommended servings of fruit and vegetables daily.

Dressed in white cocktail attire, Santa Barbara community leaders will enjoy an evening of grandeur and will join the fight against the leading causes of death in Santa Barbara and in our nation.

The event is sponsored locally by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Wells Fargo, BMW Santa Barbara, St. George Associates, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP, Ron and Marlys Boehm, Cottage Health System, Cox Communications, MarBorg Industries, Montecito Bank & Trust, Samsum Clinic, John Westwick, Bella Vista Designs Inc., Boone Graphics and Foley Wines.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call 805.963.8862.

— Belinda Gordillo is the marketing director for the American Heart Association.

