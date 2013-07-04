Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:55 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Body Found in Wrecked Truck Off Painted Cave Road

Remains apparently are connected to a 2012 missing-persons case out of Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton and Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @tombol | updated logo 11:23 p.m. | July 4, 2013 | 1:47 p.m.

A pickup truck discovered Thursday in a ravine below Painted Cave Road contained the remains of a person reported missing in March 2012, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. (Sheriff’s Department photo)

Emergency personnel located the wreckage of a pickup truck off Highway 154 on Thursday that contained human remains apparently related to a 2012 missing-persons case out of Santa Barbara.

A Santa Barbara County helicopter spotted the wreckage 200-300 feet over the side of Painted Cave Road at about 1 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

A county sheriff’s deputy hiked down to the white Chevy pickup, and radioed back to dispatch that it looked like it had been there for some time, “and there appears to be remains” in the vehicle.

CHP Sgt. Andrew Chapman confirmed that remains had been found, and are likely related to a missing-persons case from March 2012.

A county Search & Rescue team worked for hours on Thursday afternoon to retrieve the wreckage from below the steep hill, along with a tow truck from Santa Barbara Towing.

Crews used a chainsaw to tear down trees in the path of the truck, which wasn’t visible from the road because of the heavy brush.

Depending on the cause of death, Chapman said either the CHP or the Sheriff’s Department would be handling the investigation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue and other emergency personnel stage along Painted Cave Road Thursday after the wreckage of a pickup truck was found, with possible human remains inside. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 