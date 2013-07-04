Body Found in Wrecked Truck Off Painted Cave Road

Remains apparently are connected to a 2012 missing-persons case out of Santa Barbara

Emergency personnel located the wreckage of a pickup truck off Highway 154 on Thursday that contained human remains apparently related to a 2012 missing-persons case out of Santa Barbara.

A Santa Barbara County helicopter spotted the wreckage 200-300 feet over the side of Painted Cave Road at about 1 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

A county sheriff’s deputy hiked down to the white Chevy pickup, and radioed back to dispatch that it looked like it had been there for some time, “and there appears to be remains” in the vehicle.

CHP Sgt. Andrew Chapman confirmed that remains had been found, and are likely related to a missing-persons case from March 2012.

A county Search & Rescue team worked for hours on Thursday afternoon to retrieve the wreckage from below the steep hill, along with a tow truck from Santa Barbara Towing.

Crews used a chainsaw to tear down trees in the path of the truck, which wasn’t visible from the road because of the heavy brush.

Depending on the cause of death, Chapman said either the CHP or the Sheriff’s Department would be handling the investigation.

