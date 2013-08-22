Santa Barbara Helicopter Tours Launches Monthlong Fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club

A monthlong fundraising effort has been initiated by Santa Barbara Helicopter Tours to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

During the entire month of September, Santa Barbara Helicopters will donate 10 percent of revenue from tours generated from this coordinated community effort with the club.

Santa Barbara Helicopter’s chief pilot, Dan Casey, and the club’s development director organized this fundraising event to benefit the club and its long tradition of supporting up to 1,500 local children annually.

Santa Barbara Helicopter Tours has also donated a tour for two guests to be raffled off at the Annual Breakfast on Oct. 10. The staff of Santa Barbara Helicopter Tours take pride in supporting such an ideal community program.

Keep an eye out for posters around town supporting the fundraising effort.

Contact Santa Barbara Helicopter Tours in advance at 805.845.4500 or by clicking here to book a reservation; mention the donation for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara and 10 percent of your ticket price or gift certificate purchase will be donated right off the top.

"This is a great show of support from the community," said Carolyn Brown, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.