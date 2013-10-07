Santa Barbara High’s Boys Beach Volleyball Team Finishes 5th in State Playoffs

This past Saturday, the inaugural season of boys high school beach volleyball came to an end as the Interscholastic Beach Volleyball League playoffs concluded at Santa Monica State Beach.
Despite having a depleted roster and new pairings as players were taking the SAT exam and recovering from injuries, the Santa Barbara High School boys beach volleyball team finished fifth in California.
The Dons will lose only one player to graduation and appear to be an early favorite for another successful campaign next season.
