Santa Barbara High Ace Derek True Commits to Cal Poly

Santa Barbara High baseball standout Derek True has committed to Cal Poly, Dons' baseball coach Donny Warrecker announced Friday.

True earned all-Channel League first-team honors as a junior. The 6-foot-1 right-handed pitcher posted an earned run average of 1.04, struck out 52 and notched seven wins.

"Derek hit 91 mph a few times on the radar gun this summer at a showcase and complemented that velocity with a sharp slider," coach Warrecker said.

His performance caught the eye of Cal Poly head coach Larry Lee and assistant Teddy Warrecker, Donny's older brother, who were attending the showcase event.

"Derek also has a 4.3 GPA, is a great teammate and is a person of high character," Donny Warrecker said. "These qualities in addition to his pitching prowess made him the complete package that Cal Poly desires in their recruits."

