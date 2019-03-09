Santa Barbara High Athletes Have Busy Day at Ventura Invitational

Track & Field

Santa Barbara High track & field athletes enjoyed a good day at the Ventura Invitational on Saturday.

The girls' distance medley relay team of Clara Aviani, Isabelle Goebel, Grace Miller and Elena Everest took second in a time of 14:33.02, while the quartet of Miller, Aviani, Ally Garza and Everest placed fourth in the 4×800 relay (10:56.72).

"I love when kids step up and run well on the relays," coach Olivia Perdices said. "We had a lot of kids out taking SATs today and had some athletes running distances outside their comfort zones and moved some younger kids up to fill spots. They all came together and raced really well."

Moki Nacario battled with Jaden Mata in the boys long jump. Mata edged out Nacario by a quarter inch, 21-4 to 21-3.75.

"I'm looking forward to watching the two of them push each other all year," said Perdices.

On the track, Nacario anchored the Dons' 4x100 relay team to a season-best of 45.14. Manny Flores Jake Knecht and Jacob Valenzuela were the other members of the team.

Knecht was a busy guy. He took third in the 100 (11.43) and 200 (23.05) and led off the fourth-place 4x400 relay, running with Benjamin Kreitzer, Jacob Valezuela and AJ Reyes.

PJ Guillen, Colin Hurtado, Manny Flores and Reyes capped a solid day in the relays with a second place in the 4×800 meters (8:39.35).

"Manny Flores especially showed a lot of range today running big and bringing home medals in the 4×100 and 4×800 relays," Perdices said. "Jake Knecht once again was rock solid on both relays and ran a PR in the 100 meters. We ask a lot of him, especially when you consider that he's just a sophomore."

