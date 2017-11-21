Santa Barbara High Beats Righetti in Basketball Season Opener

Boys Basketball

Bryce Warracker scored 24 points to lead four Santa Barbara High players in double figures, and the Dons held off Righetti, 70-65, in a boys basketball season opener on Tuesday in Santa Maria.

The Dons had an eight-point lead whittled to one by halftime and went up by 12 in the second half before Righetti cut the lead to five in the closing minutes of the game.

"Overall, it was a sloppy game, but that’s to be expected in the first game of the season, especially with such a young team." Dons assistant coach Joseph Bregante said. "At this point in the season, it’s all about improving and I thought we did a better job in the second half than we did the first which is a good sign."

Morgan Peus scored 13 points, Aidan Douglas tallied 12 and Johnny Coleman added 10 for the Dons, who make their home debut next Tuesday against Nipomo.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.