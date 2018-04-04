Santa Barbara High Beats Righetti in Close Match

Water Polo

7 different athletes scored in a balanced effort by Santa Barbara High's boys water polo team in their 13-10 victory over non-league opponent Righetti Thursday Afternoon.

Santa Barbara rallied from a 9-8 deficit entering the fourth period and outscored Righetti 5-1 the rest of the way.

Sawyer Rhodes led the team with 6 goals scored and 5 steals. Adam Gross contributed with a goal of his own and 7 assists. Sophomore Julian Bacon scored his first varsity goal.

With the win, Santa Barbara improved to 3-2 on the season and hosts Santiago at 7 p.m. this Friday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.