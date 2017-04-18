Santa Barbara High Boys and Girls Defeat Buena

Swimming

The Santa Barbara High boys and girls swim teams each defeated Buena on Tuesday in Channel League meets by scores of 126-44 and 113-56, respectively.

Jacob Castillo, Miles Gaitan, and Evan Blix were all double winners for the boys. Miller Brichan won the 50-meter freestyle and Jake Ballatine won the 100-meter butterfly.

For the girls, Erica Becerra won the 200-meter International Medley and the 100-meter butterfly. Faith Tedesco won the 100-meter freestyle. Abigail Hendrix won the 500-meter freestyle and Vanessa Lytle won the 100-meter breaststroke.

Santa Barbara travels to San Marcos on Tuesday for a rivalry meet.

