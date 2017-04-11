Santa Barbara High Boys and Girls Fall to Righetti

Swimming

The Santa Barbara High boys and girls swim teams both fell to Righetti on Tuesday, 94-90 and 100-85, respectively, in a non-league matchup.

Derek Stein, Phoenix Lyle, and Jannis Staiger took first, second, and third in the boys diving competition to give the Dons an early 11-point lead. Miles Gaitan (200 individual medley and 100 backstroke) and Sawyer Rhodes (50 and 100 freestyle) were double winners. Jacob Castillo won the 500 freestyle and placed second in the 200 freestyle, while Jake Ballatine won the 100 butterfly. Evan Blix finished second in the 100 butterfly and breaststroke.

Erica Becerra won the 200 IM for the girls and placed second in the 100 butterfly. Isabella Welsh won the diving competition, and Lila Roderick (200 Freestyle), Alex Szymcjak (100 Freestyle), and Kai McGeoy (500 Freestyle) all won races.

The Dons next compete at Dos Pueblos on Thursday.

