Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Basketball

Santa Barbara High Boys Basketball Elevated to 1AA Division

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 28, 2016 | 2:48 p.m.

Santa Barbara High has been placed among the big boys of CIF-Southern Section basketball this season. After winning the CIF-SS 2A Division title in 2015-16, the Dons were elevated to the top division, 1AA, for this coming season.

Coach David Bregante’s boys join elite programs like Long Beach Poly, Mater Dei, Corona-Centennial and Sierra Canyon in the highly competitive 44-team division.

Andrew Butcher’s Santa Barbara girls basketball team will play its second season at the 1AA level. The division has 44 schools, including powerhouses Chaminade,  Mater Dei, Long Beach Poly, Alemany, Brea-Olinda, Sierra Canyon, Oaks Christian and Ventura. The Dons beat Ventura to share the Channel Leagute title and knocked off Mater Dei in last year’s CIF Open Division playoffs.

The division placement of schools is based on a power-points system, which takes into account strength of opponents during the regular season and postseason performance over the last two years.

The Santa Barbara boys were 2A semifinalists in 2015 and champions in 2016.

After Santa Barbara, the boys teams with the next highest division placement are San Marcos and St. Joseph at 2AA.

The Dos Pueblos girls move up to the 2AA Division after advancing to the 2A quarterfinals last season.

Here is the division breakdown of county boys basketball teams for the 2016-17 season.

Division 1AA: Santa Barbara

Division 2AA: San Marcos, St. Joseph

Division 2A: Dos Pueblos

Division 3AA: Righetti

Division 3A: Cabrillo

Division 4AA: Lompoc, Pioneer Valley

Division 4A: Bishop Diego, Santa Ynez, Santa Maria

Division 5AA: Carpinteria, Orcutt Academy

Division 5A: Providence, Laguna Blanca

Division 6: Cate, Valley Christian Academy Santa Maria, Dunn, Garden St. Academy, Midland

Here is the girls division breakdown:

1AA: Santa Barbara

2AA: Dos Pueblos

2A: Lompoc, Cabrillo, Righetti

4AA: St. Joseph, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley

4A: San Marcos, Santa Ynez

5AA: Bishop Diego, Cate, Orcutt Academy

5A: Carpinteria, Dunn, Valley Christian Academy Santa Maria

Div. 6: Providence, Midland

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 