Santa Barbara High Boys Basketball Elevated to 1AA Division

Basketball

Santa Barbara High has been placed among the big boys of CIF-Southern Section basketball this season. After winning the CIF-SS 2A Division title in 2015-16, the Dons were elevated to the top division, 1AA, for this coming season.

Coach David Bregante’s boys join elite programs like Long Beach Poly, Mater Dei, Corona-Centennial and Sierra Canyon in the highly competitive 44-team division.

Andrew Butcher’s Santa Barbara girls basketball team will play its second season at the 1AA level. The division has 44 schools, including powerhouses Chaminade, Mater Dei, Long Beach Poly, Alemany, Brea-Olinda, Sierra Canyon, Oaks Christian and Ventura. The Dons beat Ventura to share the Channel Leagute title and knocked off Mater Dei in last year’s CIF Open Division playoffs.

The division placement of schools is based on a power-points system, which takes into account strength of opponents during the regular season and postseason performance over the last two years.

The Santa Barbara boys were 2A semifinalists in 2015 and champions in 2016.

After Santa Barbara, the boys teams with the next highest division placement are San Marcos and St. Joseph at 2AA.

The Dos Pueblos girls move up to the 2AA Division after advancing to the 2A quarterfinals last season.

Here is the division breakdown of county boys basketball teams for the 2016-17 season.

Division 1AA: Santa Barbara

Division 2AA: San Marcos, St. Joseph

Division 2A: Dos Pueblos

Division 3AA: Righetti

Division 3A: Cabrillo

Division 4AA: Lompoc, Pioneer Valley

Division 4A: Bishop Diego, Santa Ynez, Santa Maria

Division 5AA: Carpinteria, Orcutt Academy

Division 5A: Providence, Laguna Blanca

Division 6: Cate, Valley Christian Academy Santa Maria, Dunn, Garden St. Academy, Midland

Here is the girls division breakdown:

1AA: Santa Barbara

2AA: Dos Pueblos

2A: Lompoc, Cabrillo, Righetti

4AA: St. Joseph, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley

4A: San Marcos, Santa Ynez

5AA: Bishop Diego, Cate, Orcutt Academy

5A: Carpinteria, Dunn, Valley Christian Academy Santa Maria

Div. 6: Providence, Midland

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.