Santa Barbara High Boys Golf Takes 4th in CIF Central Coast Divisional

Isaac Stone shot 75 on Monday, leading Santa Barbara High to fourth place in the 15-team CIF-SS Central Coast Divisional Boys Golf Team Championship on the Vineyard Course at River Ridge in Oxnard.

Preston Gomersall added a 78 for the Dons, who totaled 388 strokes and missed advancing to the CIF SCGA Regional by nine shots.

Oaks Christian won the tourney at 377 and Simi Valley was second, two strokes back.

They both advanced to the Ford CIF SCGA Regional on Thursday at Rancho San Marcos where the CIF Individual Finals will also be held. Camarillo was third at 386. Dos Pueblos tied for eighth with San Luis Obispo at 405.

Matt Pigatti led the Chargers with 78 while Aiden Thomas and Luke Vigna carded 81. Jake Marek of Oaks Christian and Owen Avrit of Arroyo Grande were the co-medalists at 4-under 68. Camarillo’s Joey Zambri was third at 69.

The full results were as follows:

Oaks Christian: 377

Simi Valley: 379

Camarillo: 386

Santa Barbara: 388

Calabasas: 392

Newbury Park: 392

Oak Park: 405

Dos Pueblos: 407

San Luis Obispo: 407

Arroyo Grande: 410

Rio Mesa: 423

Oxnard: 444

Morro Bay: 469

St. Bonaventure: 476

Villanova: 512