Santa Barbara High Boys Golf Takes 4th in CIF Central Coast Divisional

Isaac Stone shot 75 on Monday, leading Santa Barbara High to fourth place in the 15-team CIF-SS Central Coast Divisional Boys Golf Team Championship on the Vineyard Course at River Ridge in Oxnard.
Preston Gomersall added a 78 for the Dons, who totaled 388 strokes and missed advancing to the CIF SCGA Regional by nine shots.
Oaks Christian won the tourney at 377 and Simi Valley was second, two strokes back.
They both advanced to the Ford CIF SCGA Regional on Thursday at Rancho San Marcos where the CIF Individual Finals will also be held. Camarillo was third at 386. Dos Pueblos tied for eighth with San Luis Obispo at 405.
Matt Pigatti led the Chargers with 78 while Aiden Thomas and Luke Vigna carded 81. Jake Marek of Oaks Christian and Owen Avrit of Arroyo Grande were the co-medalists at 4-under 68. Camarillo’s Joey Zambri was third at 69.
The full results were as follows:
Oaks Christian: 377
Simi Valley: 379
Camarillo: 386
Santa Barbara: 388
Calabasas: 392
Newbury Park: 392
Oak Park: 405
Dos Pueblos: 407
San Luis Obispo: 407
Arroyo Grande: 410
Rio Mesa: 423
Oxnard: 444
Morro Bay: 469
St. Bonaventure: 476
Villanova: 512