Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High Boys Roar Back to Win Holiday Classic Opener at Westlake

Playing for first time since Nov. 28, Dons beat Olympia in overtime

Johnnie Coleman of Santa Barbara beats Olympia defenders down court for a layup during first-round game of the Holiday Classic at Westlake High.
Johnnie Coleman of Santa Barbara beats Olympia defenders down court for a layup during first-round game of the Holiday Classic at Westlake High. (Gary Kim photo)
Santa Barbara High's return to the basketball court after the Thomas Fire was a definite confidence builder.

Santa Barbara’s Jasper Johnson tries score while being challenged by a Olympia defender. Johnson scored 15 points. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara's Jasper Johnson tries score while being challenged by a Olympia defender. Johnson scored 15 points. (Gary Kim photo)

The Dons rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half and eight points down in the last two minutes of regulation and defeated Olympia High from Washington, 76-75, in overtime on Wednesday in the first game of their Holiday Classic that was relocated to Westlake High.

Sophomore Bryce Warrecker scored a game-high 24 points, freshman Jasper Johnson tallied 15 and Morgan Peus and Aiden Douglas each added 12 points for Santa Barbara, which hadn't played a game since Nov. 28. The Dons were unable to play in the Simi Valley and Carpinteria tournaments and had three non-league games cancelled because of the fire.

"It was a really good win for us, especially since we couldn't practice for over two weeks and had not played a single game in all of December," Dons assistant coach Joe Bregante said. "It was a great comeback win and hopefully it will give us confidence when we get down against teams in the future. This group keeps competing."

Santa Barbara managed to force overtime and was ahead by three with eight seconds to go in the extra period. Olympia knocked down a long-range shot that it thought was a game-tying three pointer. "But his toe was on the line, making it only a two-pointer which gave us the 76-75 win," said Bregante.

The Dons play their second pool play game on Thursday against Bishop Diego at 4 p.m. at Westlake.

Morgan Peus drives in for two of his 12 points in Santa Barbara’s win over Olympia, Wa. Click to view larger
Morgan Peus drives in for two of his 12 points in Santa Barbara's win over Olympia, Wa. (Gary Kim photo)

