Santa Barbara High Can’t Keep Up With Orangewood

Girls Basketball

Saragoza hits seven-for-eleven for 15 points in the loss

A non-league game against Orangewood Academy went south for the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team, as the Dons fell hard in a 59-36 home loss.

The Dons never recovered from a disastrous second quarter, in which they were outscored 23-13 by Orangewood, which hails from Orange.

In the losing effort, Anais Jiminez dominated the offensive glass, pulling down seven boards on the scoring end in an 11-rebound display. Jiminez added four points to her stat line.

Freshman Athena Saragoza knocke down 7-11 from the field for 15 points and an assist. Cassandra Gordon helped with nine points.

But the Dons as a whole shot only 37 percent from the field, missing a host of short-range jumpers against the Orangewood defense.

Santa Barbara (13-4, 7-1) finishes its season tied for the Channel League title with Ventura.

