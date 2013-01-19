Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 6:55 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara High Cheerleaders Sweep to Victory in USA Regional Competitions

By Easter Moorman for the Santa Barbara High School Cheerleading Team | updated logo | January 19, 2013 | 7:58 p.m.

The Santa Barbara High School Dons Cheerleading Team on Saturday won first place — again — in the USA Regionals held at Agoura High School in Agoura Hills in the Varsity Show Cheer Novice Division, and first place — again — in the High School Intermediate Stunt Group Division. The victories reinforce the Dons’ bid qualification for USA Nationals in both categories to be held in March in Anaheim.

Since last week, the Dons Competition Cheer Team took first place in its show cheer division, defeating a total of 10 schools, and the stunt team took first in its division, now defeating eight schools.

“Today’s and last week’s wins are a testament to these athletes,” commented Santa Barbara High athletic director Joe Chenoweth. “These dedicated athletes work hard to master their techniques and it shows.”

“Though the team qualified last week, we came to Agoura prepared to compete hard and win,” said head cheer coach Jenn Lemons. “Now we need to prepare for CheerPros next week and continue training for Nationals.”

The Dons are defending regional champions and the current nationals champion for their division. The USA Regionals is a series of competions in which high school teams throughout the Central Coast and Southern California compete over a five-month period for the national championships, to be held March 15-17 in Anaheim.

The Santa Barbara Dons Varsity competition cheer team includes 32 team members and the stunt team has five members.

In addition to the role as ambassadors of Santa Barbara High cheering at the school’s athletic events, the team commits to more than 10 months of training for these competitions. The team relies on fundraising efforts and sponsorships to support program costs. SBHS cheerleaders and their families are thankful for the support of many alumni and sponsors who support the team.

This year’s cheerleaders are Ashley Aguilera, Yadira Barreto, Sara Buenrostro, Alysia Bustillos, Ariel Bustillos, Mia Chagolla, Terra Cobian, Kitczia Cuen, Cece Desales, Jessica Fernandez, Seanna Fernandez, Emily Flachman, Lilly Gately, Alyssa Gaona, Indi Garcia, Mariah Huerta, Daniela Llamas, Claire Lindtrom, Marleny Maldonado, Arielle Moorman, Wendy Mora, Adrianna Muñoz, Andrea Muñoz, Mercedes Padilla, Tania Perea, Kristina Rivera, Dayana Sandoval, Jesse Sandoval, leasa Sandoval, Amanda Stinson and Talia Vestal.

The team is led by head coach Jenn Lemmons and assistant coaches Brittany Lampson, Alan Tostado and Kristen Wreesman.

Click here to follow this season’s competition.

— Easter Moorman is a Santa Barbara High School Cheerleading Team parent.

(Santa Barbara High School Cheerleading Team video)

