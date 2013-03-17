Santa Barbara High Cheerleaders Win 2nd USA Nationals Title

Dons sweep cheer competitions in successful defense of last year's championship

In a repeat performance Saturday, the Santa Barbara High School Competitive Cheer Team won first place in the Super Varsity Show Cheer Novice Division at the USA Nationals in Anaheim. The Dons were the defending champions from the 2012 USA Nationals.

Santa Barbara won with a top average score of 90.29 and by a four-point spread, which is unusual; the typical spread is between 0.5 and 2.0 points.

Last weekend, Santa Barbara High won first place in the Show Cheer division at the Best of the West Invitational in Long Beach. Earlier this year, the Dons won two USA Regional championships in San Juan Capistrano and Agoura Hills, and the CheerPros State Championships in Ontario.

This year’s Competition cheerleaders are Ashley Aguilera, Yadira Barreto, Sara Buenrostro, Alysia Bustillos, Ariel Bustillos, Mia Chagolla, Terra Cobian, Kitczia Cuen, Natalie Desales Fernandez, Jessica Fernandez, Seanna Fernandez, Emily Flachman, Lilly Gately, Alyssa Gaona, Indi Garcia, Mariah Huerta, Daniela Llamas, Claire Lindstrom, Marleny Maldonado, Arielle Moorman, Wendy Mora, Adrianna Muñoz, Andrea Muñoz, Mercedes Padilla, Lorena Peñaloza, Tania Perea, Kristina Rivera, Aleasa Sandoval, Dayana Sandoval, Jesse Sandoval, Amanda Stinson and Talia Vestal.

The team is led by head coach Jenn Lemons and assistant coaches Brittany Lampson, Alan Tostado and Kristen Wreesman.

— Easter Moorman is a Santa Barbara High School Cheerleading Team parent.

(USA Nationals video)

