Santa Barbara High Competitive Cheer Team Earns Finals Appearance

ANAHEIM — Despite another 4.1 earthquake, the Santa Barbara High School Competitive Cheer Team, along with hundreds (maybe 1,000) other high school cheerleaders, dancers and mascots continued on with the annual USA Nationals Spirit Competition at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday.

The SBHS Dons Competitive Cheer Team moved forward from Prelims to Finals to be held on Sunday afternoon.

The SBHS Comp Cheer Team are back-to-back USA National Champions (2012 and 2013) in the Super Varsity Show Cheer Novice Division. This year, the team challenged itself and moved up to the Super Varsity Show Cheer Intermediate Division, which is a more difficult level.

The student athletes have worked hard all school year training for this competition, while at the same time cheering on their fellow athletes in boys basketball, girls basketball and volleyball. While other sports have their season, school cheerleading teams that also compete are an all-season, year-round sport. This annual competition is the SBHS Cheer Team’s “CIF” finals, and they have trained hard to meet this challenge.

— Easter Moorman is a Santa Barbara High School Dons Competitive Cheer Team parent.