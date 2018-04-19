Santa Barbara High Competitive Cheer Team Places Fifth at Nationals

ANAHEIM — The Santa Barbara High School Competitive Cheer Team is back-to-back national champions in the Super Varsity Show Cheer Novice Division, for 2012 and 2013. This year, however, the team opted to challenge themselves and compete in the more difficult Intermediate Division at the annual USA Nationals Spirit Competition at the Anaheim Convention Center over the weekend.

This is the first time for the team to compete at this level in nationals, and the goal was to advance to the finals, which they knew would be tough.

The team not only met their goal, they surpassed it by placing fifth overall in a field of 18 teams.

It is an amazing accomplishment for the team to place fifth at the Intermediate Division the first time out.

Looking forward, the SBHS Comp Cheer Team plans to continue their legacy of being a formidable force in competitive cheer.

— Easter Moorman is a Santa Barbara High School Dons Competitive Cheer Team parent.