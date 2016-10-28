Santa Barbara High Computer Academy Forms Visioning Committee

Members include corporate and academic leaders in the high-tech, business and finance fields

The Santa Barbara High School Computer Science Academy has announced the formation of its founding Visioning Committee.

The Visioning Committee was created to help align the academy’s computer-science curriculum and experiential programming with industry trends and student needs.

The committee comprises corporate and academic leaders in the fields of computer programming, application development, IT services, information security, entrepreneurship and corporate finance.

The committee will assist Academy Director Richard Johnston with long-range strategic planning, curriculum development and selective fundraising, primarily led by the academy’s Foundation Board.

“Strong interest in the Computer Science Academy has given us the opportunity to build a first-class program," Johnston said.

"With greater forethought and planning, we can grow strategically adding programs and opportunities to better prepare our students for the numerous career paths that a background in computer science affords.

"Our Visioning Committee brings decades-long industry experience to the program. We are honored by their interest and commitment to the Academy,”



Visioning Committee members include: Adam Gray, chief technology officer and co-founder, Novacoast; Jon Walker, chief technology officer and co-founder, AppFolio, adjunct professor UCSB; Dr. Bryce Boe, senior software engineer, Tech Lead, AppFolio, adjunct professor UCSB.

Also, David Parker, director, R&D, Novacoast; Phillip Conrad, tenured UCSB computer science professor; Liz Hurley, senior software engineer, CJ Affiliate; Caroline Harrah, former technology investment banker, current wealth advisor at Morgan Stanley.

And, Richard Johnston, Computer Science Academy director, teacher, AP math; and Paul Muhl, founding CSA director, SBHS teacher and senior analyst, Toyon Research.

“This year, we have expanded our program to include specialized clubs, including robotics, security / hacking, Girls Who Code, and game development," Johnston said.

"We have also expanded experiential opportunities through job shadowing and paid internships at area companies. Underwriting for such programs will come from grants and other parent-led fundraising,”

The Computer Science Academy also announced its newly installed foundation board members. Comprising parents whose children attend the Academy, the Foundation Board is chartered with fundraising and development in support of the Academy’s strategic plan and curriculum.

Board members include: Christopher Speer, president; Steven C. Roth, CPA, treasurer; Felicia Kashevaroff, secretary; and Katie Roth, CPA, grants.

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara High School.