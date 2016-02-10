Santa Barbara High Computer Science Academy Receives $20K Hutton Parker Foundation Grant

Santa Barbara High School’s Computer Science Academy is pleased to announce that it has received a $20,000 grant from the Hutton Parker Foundation.

The Hutton Parker Foundation supports charitable, scientific, literary and educational organizations. Their unique Core Support Program provides strategic general operating support

leading to increased capacity and sustainability for organizations.

The SBHS Computer Science Academy’s first two years of offerings as a full-fledged academy have demonstrated the value and importance of this educational pathway.

The Core Support grant from the Hutton Parker Foundation will aid in the Academy’s transition from startup to a sustainable, long-term component of our community’s educational offerings.

“We are very pleased with this grant and thankful to the Hutton Parker Foundation. It comes at a perfect time for us as we continue to grow and look more towards streamlining our operations,” Academy Director Paul Muhl said.

With this generous gift from the Hutton Parker Foundation, the SBHS Computer Science Academy will continue to expose a diverse cross section of SBHS students to computer science and computer-related careers through a series of engaging courses, extracurricular activities and outreach events, so that graduates will have a core literacy in Computer Science that provides broad opportunities for pursuit of post-secondary education and as members of the 21st Century workforce.

Those interested in learning more about the CS Academy should go to the website at www.sbhscs.org.

To learn more about the Hutton Parker Foundation and their Core Support program, visit www.huttonfoundation.org.

— Felicia Kashevaroff is a parent volunteer for the SBHS Computer Science Academy.