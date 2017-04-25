Santa Barbara High Downs Bishop Diego in Shootout

Softball

The Santa Barbara High girls softball team defeated Bishop Diego 16-10 in a non-league matchup on Tuesday.

After falling behind 4-1 in the first inning, the Dons exploded for seven in the top of the second and never looked back.

Kylie Koeper led the way for Bishop Diego, going 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Bishop Diego takes on Malibu on Monday in their next game action.

