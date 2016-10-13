Santa Barbara High Eeks Out Win Over Ventura

In the final match of the regular season, the Santa Barbara High girls golf team shot their best overall score.
Led by Luka Lund's 44 and Maddie Malmsten's personal best 49, the Dons managed a 253-263 victory over Channel League rival Ventura.
"It was a great way to finish channel league play," said Santa Barbara coach Ryan Throop.
Next up for the Dons is Channel League Individuals on Monday.
Santa Barbara High: 253
Luka Lund 44
Maddie Malmsten 49
Cali Lingle 53
Malta Olhiser 53
Ila Delmarsh 54
Allie Womack 54
Ventura High: 263
Janae Harer 49
Olivia Black 53
Samantha Pederson 53
Lady Girardin 53
Elle Gaston 55
