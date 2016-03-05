Loyola Wears Down Santa Barbara in CIF Division 1 Boys Soccer Championship

DOWNEY — The long, tough road to a CIF Division 1 championship finally took its toll on the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team in the second half of Saturday’s final against third-seeded Loyola.

The Cubs capitalized on a tiring Dons team, scoring two goals in the last 10 minutes to post a 3-1 victory at Warren High’s Justice Field.

Santa Barbara was playing its third-straight seeded team in the playoffs.

The Dons upset top-seeded Paramount in the quarterfinals and beat fourth-seeded Los Alamitos in double overtime in the semifinals. Before that, they won in double overtime at Santa Margarita and topped a good Redondo Union team in the first round.

“I think it showed in the second half,” Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said of the fatigue from an exhausting yet magical playoff run.

The Dons fell behind 1-0 when Loyola senior captain Elliot Smith-Hastie converted a penalty kick in the 19th minute. The PK was awarded after Cubs forward Jack Newman was tripped in the box.

There was no panic on the Santa Barbara side because it had been in this situation before in the playoffs. The Dons came back from 1-0 deficits against both Santa Margarita and Paramount.

Dons junior Luis Alfaro scored on a header to complete a brilliantly executed free-kick play to tie the score for Santa Barbara in the 26th minute. Senior Alonso Salamanca booted a 45-yard kick that junior Sutter Munizich flicked to Alfaro for the finish.

“Getting the goal and tying it up really lifted our spirits,” Heil told Noozhawk. “Knowing that you can come back in the playoffs is crucial. So, that goal gave us that momentum to get through the first half.”

The Dons dodged some dangerous Loyola chances at the end of the first half to go into halftime tied 1-1.

They threatened early in the second half on a free kick by senior Jorge Garcia Torres before Loyola took command. The outstanding play of junior goalkeeper Juan Santana kept the score even.

​Loyola finally broke the tie in the 72nd minute on a sensational individual effort by Smith-Hastie. The Boston College-bound attacking midfielder cut across the top of the 18-yard box at full speed from right to left and unleashed a low, right-footed blast inside the left post for a 2-1 lead.

"Elliott has been phenomenal for us this year," Loyola coach Chris Walter said. "He's a true leader. He plays up top, he plays in the middle when we need him to. He came up huge with that amazing second goal."

Four minutes later, Smith-Hastie ran at the Dons again, this time from the left side. He hit a perfectly placed left-footed cross to the far post that an unmarked teammate, junior Luciano Gazcon, ran on to and buried with a header.

“I think it caught up to us,” Heil said of the defensive breakdowns. “I think the travel and the road we had to get here ... I’m so proud of the boys on the road they had to get here. I think at the end it caught up to us.”

With Saturday’s loss, Santa Barbara is 22-7-3. Loyola’s is 26-4.

The teams will both play in the CIF regional playoffs next week. The pairings will be announced Sunday.

The Division 1 title was Loyola’s second in three years. For Santa Barbara, it was the second time the Dons lost in the D-1 final.

Although the soccer team’s magical run through the post-season came to a disappointing end Saturday, the day was still a triumphant one for Santa Barbara High School.

Hours before the soccer final, Santa Barbara High’s boys basketball team won the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A championship, beating Lynwood, 75-65, at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

