Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:43 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Loyola Wears Down Santa Barbara in CIF Division 1 Boys Soccer Championship

Dons battle to halftime tie, but magical post-season run ends with 3-1 loss to tournament’s 3rd seed

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | March 5, 2016 | 6:41 p.m.

DOWNEY — The long, tough road to a CIF Division 1 championship finally took its toll on the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team in the second half of Saturday’s final against third-seeded Loyola.

The Cubs capitalized on a tiring Dons team, scoring two goals in the last 10 minutes to post a 3-1 victory at Warren High’s Justice Field.

Santa Barbara was playing its third-straight seeded team in the playoffs.

The Dons upset top-seeded Paramount in the quarterfinals and beat fourth-seeded Los Alamitos in double overtime in the semifinals. Before that, they won in double overtime at Santa Margarita and topped a good Redondo Union team in the first round.

“I think it showed in the second half,” Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said of the fatigue from an exhausting yet magical playoff run.

The Dons fell behind 1-0 when Loyola senior captain Elliot Smith-Hastie converted a penalty kick in the 19th minute. The PK was awarded after Cubs forward Jack Newman was tripped in the box.

There was no panic on the Santa Barbara side because it had been in this situation before in the playoffs. The Dons came back from 1-0 deficits against both Santa Margarita and Paramount.

Dons junior Luis Alfaro scored on a header to complete a brilliantly executed free-kick play to tie the score for Santa Barbara in the 26th minute. Senior Alonso Salamanca booted a 45-yard kick that junior Sutter Munizich flicked to Alfaro for the finish.

“Getting the goal and tying it up really lifted our spirits,”  Heil told Noozhawk. “Knowing that you can come back in the playoffs is crucial. So, that goal gave us that momentum to get through the first half.”

The Dons dodged some dangerous Loyola chances at the end of the first half to go into halftime tied 1-1.

They threatened early in the second half on a free kick by senior Jorge Garcia Torres before Loyola took command. The outstanding play of junior goalkeeper Juan Santana kept the score even.

​Loyola finally broke the tie in the 72nd minute on a sensational individual effort by Smith-Hastie. The Boston College-bound attacking midfielder cut across the top of the 18-yard box at full speed from right to left and unleashed a low, right-footed blast inside the left post for a 2-1 lead.

"Elliott has been phenomenal for us this year," Loyola coach Chris Walter said. "He's a true leader. He plays up top, he plays in the middle when we need him to. He came up huge with that amazing second goal."

Four minutes later, Smith-Hastie ran at the Dons again, this time from the left side. He hit a perfectly placed left-footed cross to the far post that an unmarked teammate, junior Luciano Gazcon, ran on to and buried with a header.

“I think it caught up to us,” Heil said of the defensive breakdowns. “I think the travel and the road we had to get here ... I’m so proud of the boys on the road they had to get here. I think at the end it caught up to us.”

With Saturday’s loss, Santa Barbara is 22-7-3. Loyola’s is 26-4.

The teams will both play in the CIF regional playoffs next week. The pairings will be announced Sunday.

The Division 1 title was Loyola’s second in three years. For Santa Barbara, it was the second time the Dons lost in the D-1 final.

Although the soccer team’s magical run through the post-season came to a disappointing end Saturday, the day was still a triumphant one for Santa Barbara High School.

Hours before the soccer final, Santa Barbara High’s boys basketball team won the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A championship, beating Lynwood, 75-65, at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 