Santa Barbara High Finishes Undefeated Season in League Play

Boys Volleyball

The Santa Barbara High boys volleyball team swept Channel League opponent Ventura on Thursday 25-16, 25-16, 25-21, to complete an undefeated season in league play.

Parker Mees led the way with nine kills while Aiden Douglas contributed seven and Dane Oneill six.

Senior Andrew Gallivan was a strong defensive presence in his final Channel League game.

"I'm very happy with how this team has come together this year," said Santa Barbara head coach Chad Arneson. "While there are a lot of talented individual players, there are no egos and everyone supports each other in every play made on the court.

"It has been a fun season to watch and that's one of the best parts of coaching...when you see your team gel like that. I'm very proud of this group and honored to be their coach."

Santa Barbara finishes 8-0 in league play and is 19-6 overall.

The Dons take on West Ranch on May 3 in a tune-up match before CIF playoffs.

