Santa Barbara High Football Holding Fund-Raising Basketball Tourney

In the spirit of March Madness, the Santa Barbara High football program is hosting a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Sunday, March 18 at J.R. Richards Gym.

The event is a fundraiser for Dons football. Cost is $180 per team. There also are sponsorship opportunities.

The tournament will consist of five divisions: Junior High, High School, Corporate, Adult 18-Over and 35-Over.

Each team is guaranteed five games and every player receives a T-shirt. Teams can have as many as five players.

The sign-up deadline is March 8 at 4 p.m. Sign-ups can be made through football coach J.T. Stone at [email protected]

For sponsorships, Gold $1,500, Green $1,000 and White $500, make checks to Ye Ole Gang and send to 700 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, 93103.