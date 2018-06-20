Santa Barbara High Girls Beach Volleyball Wins All-Channel League

Beach Volleyball

The Santa Barbara High Dons, who lost only one match all season, took the All-Channel League championship last week in girls beach volleyball.

The team was led by undefeated Cal Poly-bound players Linnea Skinner and Erika Foreman.

Playing the second line were the Randolph sisters, Devan and Hayden, followed by Talia Medel and Avalon Gagnon in the third line.

The Randolph sisters pulled off a close third-game win against Arroyo Grande to sweep the match.

Other players for the Dons included Georgia Brace, Siena Pomerantz, Rosie Campbell, Skyler Maines, Reese Kelley and Tiffany Medel.

The team was coached by incoming indoor varsity coach Ariana Garner, and Anthony Medel as assistant coach.

“The girls really embraced the techniques and system that Anthony and I teach. They were quick learners, which is why our top pairs were so successful. We are very proud of how hard all the girls worked this season,” Garner said.

Only in its fourth year as a high school club-level sport, the league consists of 13 schools that have organized under the leadership of Sam Calisto to form a competitive field.

"Its a real pleasure to watch the girls compete at such a high level," Calisto said. ”We hope to be a model for CIF on how to run a successful high school beach volleyball season.”

