Santa Barbara High Girls Down Dos Pueblos

Girls Soccer

The Santa Barbara High girls soccer team took down Channel League rival Dos Pueblos on Tuesday, 2-0, at La Playa Stadium.

Amanda Donovan ripped a shot into the goal in the 15th minute to give Santa Barbara a 1-0 lead.

Defense took over from there, as neither team managed to score until late in the second half, when Santa Barbara's Josie Gonella popped a ball over the Dos Pueblos keeper to seal the win.

"This was our best team effort so far this season," said Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf. "The girls have come a long way this season and continue to improve with every game."

With a win on Thursday against Ventura, Santa Barbara will advance to CIF play.

