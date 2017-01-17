Santa Barbara High Girls Stay Hot in Win Over San Marcos

Girls Basketball

The Santa Barbara High girls basketball team is heating up at the right time, having one seven of their last eight games, including a dominant 48-31 victory at rival San Marcos on Tuesday night.

Cassandra Gordon scored 22 for the Dons (12-7, 2-0), while Sophia Torres added 10 and Kimberly Gebhardt pulled down 12 rebounds.

Santa Barbara opened the second quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 20-10 lead over the Royals (6-13, 0-3), who couldn't answer.

Milan McGary scored 13 to lead San Marcos.

Santa Barbara's defense is giving up an average of less than 30 points per game on the team's three-game win streak.

Santa Barbara plays at Dos Pueblos on Thursday.

