Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High Girls Stay Hot in Win Over San Marcos

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | January 17, 2017 | 9:29 p.m.

The Santa Barbara High girls basketball team is heating up at the right time, having one seven of their last eight games, including a dominant 48-31 victory at rival San Marcos on Tuesday night.

Cassandra Gordon scored 22 for the Dons (12-7, 2-0), while Sophia Torres added 10 and Kimberly Gebhardt pulled down 12 rebounds.

Santa Barbara opened the second quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 20-10 lead over the Royals (6-13, 0-3), who couldn't answer.

Milan McGary scored 13 to lead San Marcos.

Santa Barbara's defense is giving up an average of less than 30 points per game on the team's three-game win streak.

Santa Barbara plays at Dos Pueblos on Thursday.

