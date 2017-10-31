Santa Barbara High Girls Tennis Wins CIF Wild-Card Match

Tennis

Laura Dragone won three singles sets and the doubles team of Eva Kershner and Hannah Echt went 3-0, leading the Santa Barbara High girls tennis team to a 12-6 victory over visiting Viewpoint in a CIF-SS Division 2 wild-card girls tennis match on Tuesday.

The win advances the Dons (9-8) to a first-round match-up at Simi Valley on Wednesday.

Claire Stotts, who won the Channel League doubles title with Dragone, won two of three sets in singles.

Brooke Morison and Claudia Brewer won two sets in doubles before being subbed out in the third round. The team of Margot Omdahl and Hannah Mendez won two of three sets

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.