Santa Barbara High Golf Outshot By Ventura

Golf

Despite strong showings from Luka Lund and Elle Gaston Ventura, the Santa Barbara High girls golf team fell to Ventura in a league matchup on Thursday at Buena Ventura Golf Course.

Lund and Ventura both shot a stellar 40 on the 9 hole, par-35 course to take home medalist honors.

Lund almost sank a hole in one on the par-3 fifth hole, dropping the ball within inches of the pin.

Santa Barbara fell to 1-5 on the season, and 0-4 in league play, with their next match against Buena at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Ventura 241

Santa Barbara 267

Luka Lund 40

Elle Gaston Ventura 40

Cali Lingle 49

Allie Womack 58

Lulu Dunaway 60

Ila Delmarsh 60

