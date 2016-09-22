Santa Barbara High Golf Outshot By Ventura

Despite strong showings from Luka Lund and Elle Gaston Ventura, the Santa Barbara High girls golf team fell to Ventura in a league matchup on Thursday at Buena Ventura Golf Course.
Lund and Ventura both shot a stellar 40 on the 9 hole, par-35 course to take home medalist honors.
Lund almost sank a hole in one on the par-3 fifth hole, dropping the ball within inches of the pin.
Santa Barbara fell to 1-5 on the season, and 0-4 in league play, with their next match against Buena at the Santa Barbara Golf Club.
Ventura 241
Santa Barbara 267
Luka Lund 40
Elle Gaston Ventura 40
Cali Lingle 49
Allie Womack 58
Lulu Dunaway 60
Ila Delmarsh 60
